Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates
1947 - 2020
Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates

Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates, age 73, went Home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born May 29, 1947 in Cincinnati to the late Charles and Christine (Bowman) Hancock. Tootsie graduated from Greenhills High School, and was a loving, generous, caring woman whose biggest joy was her family. She loved to cook, play piano, paint, take in a Broadway Musical, and being a "grammy." She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Bill; sons, Mike, William, Jr. (Tracy), and Brian; 6 grandchildren; brother, Charles Hancock, Jr.; and sister, Patti (Tony) Taylor. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11 from 5:30 to 7:30PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 11AM Thursday, November 12 at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton. www.BalesFH.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Bales' Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bales' Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
