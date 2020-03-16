|
Sharon Lee Parr
Bellevue - Sharon Lee Parr, 63, a very proud lifetime resident of Bellevue, KY, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Ft. Thomas, KY. Sharon was born on October 13, 1956 in Medina, OH and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1974. Sharon was a very caring person, always thinking of others before herself. She was a very strong and incredible woman, defining the odds of any obstacles she faced throughout her journey in life. Sharon was a one of a kind and a true inspiration to everyone around her. Known for being an amazing mother and loving wife, sister, daughter, and friend; Sharon was always active and present for her children's events, and enjoyed participating in the Bellevue High School community. She was an avid reader and history seeker, loved to collect and create jewelry, travel, swim, laugh, and take care of her animals. Sharon always taught her children to treat others the way they'd like to be treated, and to make life as fun as possible. She was the daughter of Janet Soehngen, Kenneth Parr, and step-daughter of Billie Jo Parr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Huiet, brother, Leon Scott Parr, and mother, Janet Soehngen. She is survived by her son Noel Rowland, daughter Morgan (Chris) Weber, and loving husband of over 30 years to Arthur Rowland. Parents Kenneth Parr, and Billie Jo Parr. Brother Larry Shane (Colleen) Parr, Sheila (Paul) Walton, Stephanie (Burke) Herron, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 21st at 2:00 pm at New Hope Christian Center, 941 Central Ave. Newport, KY 41071. Reception will follow. In lieu flowers donations may be made to: Center Food Bank 941 Central Ave. Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020