|
|
Sharon Lisa Hudson
Walton - Strong. Loving. Warrior. These are only some of the words that could be used to describe Sharon Lisa Hudson and on December 26th the world lost an amazing spirit when Sharon passed from this world to the next. Sharon died at UC Medical Hospital surrounded by those who loved her most. She was known for her fighting spirit and wicked sense of humor. Sharon loved to spend time at the beach where she could just sit and take in the peacefulness. She enjoyed reading, especially the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series. The best thing in Sharon's life was being a Nana. She spent as much time as she could with grandsons Caiden and AJ, soaking in every moment. Sharon will continue to be loved and her memory carried on with those who survive her: husband, Mark Hudson; daughter, Nicole (Tony) Schulte; son, Tony Morgan; step-son, Trevor Hudson; siblings, Jeff (Jane) Tharpe, Karen (Bill) Field, Pamela Addison, Harrison Tharpe, Belinda Tharpe and grandchildren, Erik, Alex, Abby, AJ and Caiden. Sharon has reunited with her parents, Morris and Francis Tharpe on the other side of Heaven. A visitation will be held for Sharon on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, Kentucky, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a service to follow. Sharon was able to fight as long as she did because of the gift of an organ donor. In honor of Sharon, we encourage you to register as a donor, and pay forward the gift of life. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019