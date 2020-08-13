1/
Sharon Luanne "Sherry" Niederbaumer
Wilmington - Sharon Luanne "Sherry" Niederbaumer 51, passed away August 10, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. Born July 3, 1969 in Cincinnati, to Melvin and Eleanor (Mormile) Lorentz. Member of St. Columbkille Church, Wilmington. Devoted wife of David, loving mother of Joseph, Mark, and Gregory; caring sister to Denise (Michael) Ball, Tom Lorentz, Lisa (Jerry) Gratsch, Gina (Ron) Sawma, and Christa (Carl) Weber, all of Cincinnati; father-in-law Don Niederbaumer, Cincinnati. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Columbkille Church, 73 N. Mulberry Street, Wilmington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, 5 to 8p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main Street, Wilmington, Ohio. Masking and Social Distancing observed. www.arehart-brown.com, or Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
