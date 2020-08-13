Sharon Luanne "Sherry" Niederbaumer
Wilmington - Sharon Luanne "Sherry" Niederbaumer 51, passed away August 10, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati
. Born July 3, 1969 in Cincinnati, to Melvin and Eleanor (Mormile) Lorentz. Member of St. Columbkille Church, Wilmington. Devoted wife of David, loving mother of Joseph, Mark, and Gregory; caring sister to Denise (Michael) Ball, Tom Lorentz, Lisa (Jerry) Gratsch, Gina (Ron) Sawma, and Christa (Carl) Weber, all of Cincinnati; father-in-law Don Niederbaumer, Cincinnati. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Columbkille Church, 73 N. Mulberry Street, Wilmington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, 5 to 8p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main Street, Wilmington, Ohio. Masking and Social Distancing observed. www.arehart-brown.com
, or Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.