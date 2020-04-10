Services
Walker Funeral Home - Walnut Hills Chapel
2625 Gilbert Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45206
(513) 471-8181
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walnut Hills Chapel
2625 Gilbert Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walnut Hills Chapel
2625 Gilbert Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Sharon Lynn Gutzeit


1950 - 2020
Sharon Lynn Gutzeit Obituary
Sharon Lynn Gutzeit

Cincinnati - Sharon Lynn Gutzeit (Goins), aged 69, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Sharon is survived by her son, Andy Gutzeit; grandson; sister, Debbie Fields (Goins); and her niece and nephew. She is preceded in death by her mother, June Goins (Cowan), and her father Howard Goins. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 15 at 2pm at Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Avenue. A live streaming service will also be available at www.herbwalker.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
