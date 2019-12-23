Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Erlanger - Sharon Marie (nee: Schroer) Moehlman, 56, of Erlanger, KY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 surrounded by her children. Sharon was born on Aug. 14, 1963 in Covington, KY to the late August and Joan (nee: Davis) Schroer. She is survived by her loving children; Meghan (Tyler) Dorsey and Raymond (Kelsi Barnes) Moehlman. She also leaves behind 11 brothers and sisters. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Moehlman, DMD in 2018. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 10am to 11am at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Burial will be at St. John's cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
