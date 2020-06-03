Sharon Ping
Union - Sharon M. Ping, 75, of Union, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Gallatin Nursing & Rehab in Warsaw, KY. In 2016, she was inducted into the KWHA Hall of Fame. She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Rena) Ping and Jeff (Teresa) Ping; granddaughters, Megan, Caitlin, Brittany, Tiffany and Bailee; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Fred and Jim Baum. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Friday, June 12 from 4-6PM at Stith Funeral Homes 7500 US Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
