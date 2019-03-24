|
|
Sharon Wooley
- - On March 15, 2019 Sharon Wooley passed away. She was born to Willie and Ida Isaacs and was preceded in death by both parents. She's survived by her children Kelli (Angela), Denise, Dennis (Tina), Glenda (Gaylene), and her grandchildren Casey, Anastasia, Alexis, Aaron, Austin, Megan, Brandon, Bonnie and Dennis 3rd, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation and memorial services will be held at Oswald-Hoskins in Lebanon on March 26, 2019 at 5pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019