|
|
Sharron Roetting
Cincinnati - Sharron Ruth Roetting, beloved wife of Andrew Roetting passed away on July 9, 2019. She is survived by her two loving children Dave (Michelle) Roetting and Bonnie (Richard) Webster. Cherished grandmother to Devin Draman, Grant Webster, Tyler Roetting, Grace Webster, and great grandmother to Roman Draman. She is preceded in death by her oldest grandson Joshua Draman. Visitation will be at Spring Grove Funeral Homes on Thursday, July 18, at 5pm with service to follow at 7pm. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019