Sharyn Fox
Cincinnati - FOX, Sharyn, age 78, passed away November 26, 2019, beloved wife of the late Arthur Feldstein and Stuart Fox, devoted mother of Melonie Feldstein, Julie Feldstein & Murry (Beth) Feldstein, dear sister of Hannah Ostrow and Alan Dennis Gabel, loving grandmother of Alisha Davis, Lauren (Deanna) Hill, and Katie and A.J. Feldstein, great grandmother of Lilly Davis. Service Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Monday, Dec. 2, 10:00 A.M. Shiva will be observed at the Fox residence Monday-Wednesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. with Minyan services at 6:30 P.M. each evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Etz Chaim Congregation or any Animal charity would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019