Shauna Ryan Sterling
Villa Hills - Shauna Colleen Ryan Sterling, 63, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood.
She was an educator, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Shauna was quick witted, smart, and had an engaging personality. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Emma Ryan.
Shauna is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Glenn Sterling; her sons, Casey (Anna) Espich and Connor Espich; and her siblings, Mike (Janice) Ryan, Tim (Dorothy) Ryan, Pat (Susan) Ryan, Tracy (Scott) Ashworth, and Kerry (Dion Cross) Ryan. She also leaves behind her 4 grandchildren, Abram, Hudson, Gracie and Brayleigh.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Shauna will be private. Memorial donations to: Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.
