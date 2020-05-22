Shawn Bialczak



Edgewood - Shawn Bialczak of Edgewood, Ky passed away from complications of lymphoma the morning of Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the young age of 39. Shawn is survived by his wife, Katy, two daughters, Julia and Emily, and cats, Kitty Noir and Fitz; Hank and Charlotte Bialczak (parents); Chad Bialczak (brother), Charity Bialczak (sister-in-law), Xander (nephew), and Abbilee (niece); Kyle Bialczak (brother) and Sara Endicott-Bialczak (sister-in-law); Russ and Jackie Slone (parents-in-law), and Steve Soard (brother-in-law) and Maggie Slone Soard (sister-in-law). Shawn grew up in Edgewood, KY in a close knit family and enjoyed many family vacations, holiday celebrations, and playing sports. Music has always been a large part of Shawn's life. As a child, Shawn learned how to play the accordion from his father and was a part of the family band, The Bialczak Accordion Chorus, which performed at festivals throughout the region. In high school, Shawn played the trumpet in the marching band where he met his future wife, Katy, and created many lasting friendships. Later in his life, he taught himself how to play the piano alongside his eldest daughter, Julia. His youngest daughter, Emily, continues the family tradition of playing the accordion, taught by Shawn and Dziadzi (Hank Bialczak). A graduate of the International Baccalaureate program at Holmes High School, Shawn excelled and was recognized for many academic achievements. Upon graduation Shawn attended Duke University at the age of 16 and later graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After UC, Shawn went on to spend 17 years at Ethicon Endo-Surgery, where he used his talents to develop surgical tools that enabled surgeons to directly help improve the lives of millions of patients around the world. He was known as an innovator and leader. As an inventor, he holds one issued patent with three patents pending. Shawn was quick with a smile and known for his humorous comments. An avid sports fan, many nights were spent watching games with friends and family, particularly during March Madness, while rooting on the Duke Blue Devils. Shawn enjoyed solving puzzles and playing family games, including games that he created. Above all, Shawn was a dedicated and loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He always put those he loved before himself. Helping in anyway he could, he made sure that those around him were taken care of by using his brilliant mind to innovate to find solutions, no matter the obstacles he was dealt. Shawn will be remembered for his courage and amazing perseverance and continues to be a true role model and inspiration for his family. His sharp wit, humor, and friendship will be greatly missed. Family and friends would like to extend sincerest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Bone Cancer Center at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Family will hold a private ceremony on Sunday, May 24th at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, KY. Suggested memorials are:



•Perennial Plants



•Emily College Fund



•Julia College Fund



•Ben Jackson Memorial Fund at Bone Cancer Center at Jewish Hospital









