Sheila Byrd
Cincinnati - BYRD, Sheila (nee Mitchell) beloved wife of Ralph L. Byrd. Loving mother of Jessie Ellison and Gloria (Moe) Johnson. Dear grandmother to many grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Hubert and Lois Mitchell. Also survived by her siblings Doug and Sharon. Sheila passed away March, 18, 2019 at the age of 61. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, 45224 on Monday, March 25 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019