|
|
Sheila J. Shahbabian
Green Township - (Nee Denny) Loving wife of Dr. Set Shahbabian for 30 years. Loving step mother of Vanik (Jill) Shahbabian and Lev (Hillary) Shahbabian. Devoted step grandmother of Conor, Sadie, Lyric, Stella and Sophia Shahbabian. Cherished daughter of the late Melvin and Fay Denny. Dear sister of the late Larry Denny. Sister in law of Marilyn Denny. Dearest friend Karri Hetzer. Also survived by her many cousins, other family and friends. Passed away TUESDAY, September 3, 2019 at 67 years of age, in her home, after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SUNDAY from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral Service at Elliston Stanley Funeral Home, 500 N. Main St., Williamstown KY, on MONDAY at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 7, 2019