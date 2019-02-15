|
|
Sheila Leiprecht
Elsmere - Sheila Leiprecht (nee: Smith), 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving son, Jason Leiprecht; grandchildren, Madison and Jacob Leiprecht; sister, Mary McIntosh; and her unofficially adopted son, Kyle Meyer. Sheila will be remembered for her love of gardening, garage sales, and most of all her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019