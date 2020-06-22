Sheila M. Novachich



Sheila M. Novachich (Verbeten) from Kaukauna, WI was called to her heavenly home at age 50 on June 9th 2020. She was at home with her loving family by her side after a long battle with cancer.



It would be unjust to say Sheila lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how bad she felt, she always remained strong and very determined. Through her actions, we were blessed to always be reminded of how to stay resilient and persevere through life's challenges. Sheila lived by a message of faith, hope and most of all love. She believed that no matter what you are going through, to always stay positive and move forward.



Born on Sept 27th, 1969 to the late Rosella Verbeten (School) and James Verbeten. She attended Kaukauna High School and went onto a successful career in Human Resources.



Sheila enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors, and many hiking adventures in the Great Smokey Mountains. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren Charlee, Brynlee & Bodde.



Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Mike; two children from her previous marriage, daughter Heather (Matt) Geurts and son Nathan Wilker; her grandchildren Charlee, Brynlee & Bodde Geurts; her sisters Diane (Jim) Beam, Debbie (Ken) Vanderheiden, Donna (George) Otte, Shari Johnson (Jay) and Karen Verbeten; and her brothers Tom Verbeten, Tim Verbeten and Terry (Lisa) Verbeten.



We would like to thank the nurses and doctors of ThedaCare and ThedaCare Hospice who were with us through her journey. Also, a big thank you to PCMC Green Bay, WI for all the love and support.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 11th 2020 at Appleton Alliance Church 2693 Grand Chute Blvd. Appleton, WI 54913. Visitation is from 9-11 and a service will follow.









