Sheila McAlister Sullivan
Crescent Springs - Sheila Sullivan (nee McAlister), 83, of Crescent Springs, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati, OH. Sheila was born in East Orange, New Jersey, on October 15, 1936 to the late William and Elizabeth (O'Mullan) McAlister. During her life, Sheila obtained a master's degree and worked as a nurse or nurse practitioner at various hospitals including St. Luke, St. Elizabeth, St. Elizabeth Hospice and Home Health. A devout Catholic, she was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order, serving as a reader at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, and an active volunteer for many ministries. Sheila was a tenacious woman with a mischievous sense of humor who wasn't afraid to laugh at herself. Starting in 1960, she raised eight happy and respectful children who are in the process of raising 13 happy and respectful grandchildren. Through her loving engagement with others, she touched countless lives. Married 60 years, her true and joyful love for Peter and her family was an example to many. Sheila loved to travel but was happiest in rural Maine, where she lived for 13 years after retirement. She relished the natural beauty of the Down East from the vantage of mountain trails and boats. Sheila was preceded in death by a sister Betty Burns, brother William McAlister, sister Kathleen Brigham, sister Harriett Hartdorn, and brother Donald McAlister. She is survived by her husband Peter Sullivan of Crescent Springs, KY, children: Mary Sullivan (Rodger Chemnick) of San Francisco, CA, Peter Sullivan (Kathie) of Wauwatosa, WI, Daniel Sullivan of Boone, NC, Noreen Sullivan (Michael Guarasci) of Cincinnati, OH, Meg Walters (Brion) of Cincinnati, OH, Eileen Gumbert (Fred) of Cincinnati, OH, Terry Sullivan (John Myers), and Catherine Pamelard (Christophe) of Hamden, CT, grandchildren: Caitlin Sullivan, Alexandra Sullivan, Brenna Cafeo, Katie Guarasci, Lydia McGuire, Natalie Sullivan, Teddy Sullivan, Christopher Guarasci, Anna Walters, Marc Pamelard, Joe Walters, Audrey Pamelard, and Dominic Walters, and a sister Liz McAlister of New London, CT. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10am at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Comboni Missionaries 1318 Nagel Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45255. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and please be prepared for additional wait times due to capacity restrictions.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.