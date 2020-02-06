|
Sheila Morrissey Kearney
Cincinnati - Sheila Ann Morrissey Kearney, 80, of Cincinnati died on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Sheila passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She is survived by former husband Michael Kearney of Cincinnati, Ohio and her four children Kathleen Frances Kearney of Washington, D.C., Bridget Grier (John) of Denver, Michael Kearney (Wendy) of Cincinnati and Megan Hitch (Brad) of Houston. Her grandchildren include Hugh and Sam Grier and Ian, Ben and Emily Hitch.
Sheila was born in Cincinnati to James Morrissey and Frances Zimmerman Morrissey. As an only child whose father died during her infancy, Sheila grew up in the constant companionship of her Zimmerman cousins, with whom she retained a lifelong bond. Sheila also formed lifetime friendships as a teenage employee at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Sheila attended Ursuline Academy from kindergarten, graduating as senior class president in 1956. She received a bachelor's degree (Education) in 1960 from the University of Cincinnati, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a student teacher at College Hill elementary school in 1961, where she met John Glenn when he visited the students and teachers. She also taught adult literacy at Stowe Adult Center through the 1960s and early 1970s.
While raising her young family in the 1970s, Sheila worked as a teacher for Sycamore High School while obtaining a master's degree (Special Education) from Xavier University in 1977. Sheila retired from teaching in 1979 to begin a second career in publishing, working for more than two decades, until her retirement in 2004, from McGraw-Hill as national sales manager.
Family, deep, abiding friendships and community service were interwoven threads of her active life. In her retirement, she spent more than 10 years volunteering as a docent at the Taft Museum of Art. She was also a reading tutor in the Hampton Mentoring Program at Oyler Elementary School. Her last 20 years were filled with visits to and from her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking and traveling and hosted an annual Christmas party for her family until the very end of her life.
She was an ardent Pilates enthusiast and a cherished friend to her neighbors in East Price Hill and elsewhere who will miss her presence at bridge games, luncheons, happy hours, outings to Findlay Market and many other events.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home in Cincinnati at 9:00 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Louise Evans Memorial Fund at the Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020