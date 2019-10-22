|
Shelby Allen
Delhi - Beloved husband for 51 years to Diane Allen (nee Hensley), loving father of Michelle (Steve) Rhinehimer and Angela (Dave) Ramsey, dear grandfather of Danielle, Brett, Grant, Shawn, Lila and great-grandfather of Wolf, brother of Patsy, Lyle, Marion and the late Billy, Catherine and Mary Jane. Passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Age 88. Visitation will be Friday, October 25th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019