Shelby Mills
Union Township - Shelby Jean Mills, age 80, passed away February 5, 2020 at Eastgate Village. She was born in Letcher County, KY, daughter of the late Elsie and Willie Sowards. Shelby was the beloved mother of Michael Bentley (Karen), Mark Bentley (Tina), Misty Cresap (Tim), Megan Mills, Judy Tuepker, Greg Mills and the late John Mills, devoted grandmother of Bryan, Ellen, Manny, Matt, Michelle, Mitchell, Melanie, Maggie, Mason and Madelyn and great-grandmother of Bryson, Zoey, Zander, Willow, Jackson and Evangelyn. She was the dear sister of Cuba Gibson (Don), Bill Sowards (Judy) and the late Jack Sowards. Family and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, February 12 from 9-11 AM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Funeral service to follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Pierce Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020