Sheldon A. Kopin
Cincinnati - Kopin, Sheldon, age 90, passed away December 4, 2020, beloved husband of Dolly Kopin, devoted father of Sandra (Harry) Strick of Blythewood, SC, Benjamin (Elizabeth Shapiro) Kopin of Highland Park, IL & Jonathan Kopin of Crofton, MD, dear brother of Ira Kopin and the late Albert Kopin, brother-in-law of Gayle Kopin, Myrna Kopin and the late Gloria Kopin, loving grandfather of Matthew (Erin) Strick, Anna Strick, Michelle (Joshua) Strick and Joshua, Zachary, Alexander, Ryan & Lucille Kopin, also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Private graveside services held in Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com