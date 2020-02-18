|
|
Shelly Amber (Goetz) Duncan
Union, KY - Shelly Amber (Goetz) Duncan, 51, of Union, KY passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by her beloved father: Stanley Goetz. Shelly is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years: Troy Duncan; loving daughter: Alexa Duncan; mother: Sharon Goetz; sister: Stephanie (Wayne) Pike; brother: DeAndre (April) Florence and brothers-in-law: Tony Duncan and Mark (Julia) Duncan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Shelly was a devoted worker in the Covington Independent School System for 26 years. She served as the Youth Service Center Coordinator at Holmes High School for 22 years where she advocated for and touched the lives of many students and coworkers. Shelly had a contagious laugh and smile. She never met a stranger and lit up every room she entered. Her favorite past time was spending her weekends at Lake Cumberland with her family and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 from 9:00 AM until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Covington (Latonia), KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Shelly Duncan Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Holmes High School, 2500 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020