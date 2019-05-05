Services
Ludlow - Sherrell Jacks, 76, of Ludlow, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Florence Park Care Center. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer from R.A Jones Company and he loved trap shooting. Sherrell was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jacks (2017). Survivors include his son, Randy Jacks of Ludlow; brother, Ron Jacks of Florence and 1 grandchild. Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
