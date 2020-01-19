Resources
Cold Spring - Sherrie Louise Turner, 57, of Cold Spring, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice on January 16, 2020. She worked at Salmon P. Chase Law School as the College Business Officer. She was the daughter of Michael and Virginia (Wirth) Hess. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother; Michael Hess and sister; Cynthia Hess. She is survived by the love of her life; Thomas Hansman. Children; Angela Turner and Andrew Turner. Stepchildren; Tommy Hansman and Renee (Errol) Piner. Sister; Diane Hunley. Along with 1 Step-Granddaughter, Paige. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm. Service will begin at 8pm. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery at a later date. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
