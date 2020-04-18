|
|
Sherry A. Hall
Newport - Sherry Annette Hall, 70, of Newport, KY, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Ft. Thomas. Sherry was born in Chattanooga, TN on August 13, 1949 to her parents James E. and Betty L. Couch. During her life, Sherry graduated from the University of Kentucky and achieved her Masters from NKU. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a retired elementary school teacher for Kenton County Schools. Sherry is survived by her children Joshua A. Hall, Sarah R. Talley (John), and Matthew D. Hall, granddaughter Abigail R. Talley, mother Betty L. Couch, and sister Linda C. Conrad (Jim). Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church 3711 Tibbatts St. Covington, KY 41015. To participate in our Hug's from Home Program, please leave a condolence at https://www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/sherry-a-hall/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020