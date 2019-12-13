Services
Newport - Sherry Jo Stevens, 60, of Newport, KY, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born on July 18, 1959 in Ashland, KY, she was the daughter of Donna and the late Danny Holbrook. Sherry enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, watching the Hallmark Channel during the holidays and traveling to Gatlinburg, TN and Ashland, KY. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, more than anything in the world. Sherry is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years: Bill Stevens; mother: Donna Holbrook; sons: Chris (Tracey) Stevens, Randy (Shannon) Fultz and Jeff Fultz; daughter: Brandy (Jonathan) Riggs; brothers: Danny (Sally) Holbrook, Scott Holbrook and Shawn Holbrook; sister: Teresa (Mike) Robinson, Cathy (Kevin) Pape, Kim (Mike) Pierce and Bridget Holbrook; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
