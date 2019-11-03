Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Sherry Kaye Miracle

Sherry Kaye Miracle Obituary
Sherry Kaye Miracle

Latonia - Sherry Kaye Miracle, 57 of Latonia, KY passed away November 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Larry Miracle and Ethel Bernice Davidson; Brother, Larry Wayne Miracle; Niece, Sarah Rene Perry. Sherry is survived by her Sister, Debbie Cook (Butch); Step-Father, Bobby Davidson; Niece, Kimberly Marie Miracle Atwood; Nephews, Larry Gene Miracle (Jessie), Adam Wayne Miracle and Kyle Ray Miracle; Great Niece, Khloe Atwood. A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 6 pm until the Service at 8 pm. Burial will take place at a later date in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
