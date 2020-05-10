Sherry Pendleton-Smith
Sherry Pendleton-Smith

Springdale - (nee Plummer). Age 70. Passed away May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Leon Smith. Devoted mother of Neil Pendleton. Step mother of Jennifer (Gene) Greenup, and the late Jeffrey Smith. Loving grandmother of Faith Smith and Christopher Greenup. Great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Dwight (Mary) Plummer and the late Sue Mages. Services are private. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
