Shirlene Hunt
Cold Spring - Shirlene Ruth Hunt (nee. Henderson), 78, of Cold Spring, passed away on Sunday, September 1st at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was a homemaker and loving wife & mother. Shirlene is survived by her husband, Ronald L. "Ron" Hunt, Sr.; daughter, Rhonda Hunt; son, Ron (Sharon) Hunt, Jr. and granddaughters, Brittnee & Taylor Hunt. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 5th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019