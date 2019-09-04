Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Shirlene Hunt Obituary
Shirlene Hunt

Cold Spring - Shirlene Ruth Hunt (nee. Henderson), 78, of Cold Spring, passed away on Sunday, September 1st at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was a homemaker and loving wife & mother. Shirlene is survived by her husband, Ronald L. "Ron" Hunt, Sr.; daughter, Rhonda Hunt; son, Ron (Sharon) Hunt, Jr. and granddaughters, Brittnee & Taylor Hunt. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 5th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
