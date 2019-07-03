|
Shirley A. Booth
ColeraIn Twp. - Shirley A. Booth (nee Veeneman), beloved wife for 63 years to Robert J. Booth, Sr. Devoted mother of Robert J. (Debbie) Booth, Jr., Gary (Mindy) Booth, Tom (Kim) Booth, Traci Booth, Terri (Dave) Booth, Michael (Patty) Booth, Joe (Marika) Booth, the late Billy Booth and the late Jimmy Booth. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings John and Paul Veeneman and Priscilla Wheeler. Shirley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Friday (July 5) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital, Division of Hematology 3333 Burnet Ave. MLC 7015 Cincinnati, OH 45229. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 3, 2019