1/1
Shirley A. Luken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Luken

Cincinnati - Shirley A. Luken (nee Ast) of Cincinnati, died of natural causes at her home on August 29, 2020 at the age of 93. A native of St. Bernard, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Burnett (Dagenhart) Ast. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thomas A. Luken; by her daughter Anne Luken Hall of Columbus, Ohio; and her dear sister Jeanne Kavanaugh of Cincinnati. Shirley is survived by her children Mary Miller of Evanston, Illinois; Charlie Luken of Cincinnati; Tim Luken of St. Petersburg, Florida; Peggy Sandman (Tom) of Cincinnati; Beth Luken of Cincinnati; Marti Mocahbee of Bend, Oregon; and Matt Luken of Cincinnati. Shirley was the beloved grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. A dedicated bridge and tennis enthusiast, and a faithful member of St. Clare Parish in College Hill, Shirley worked for many years at Bramkamp Printing in Cincinnati. Well-fortified by the sacraments of the Holy Church, Shirley will be remembered in a private mass in her honor. Shirley was a dear and loyal friend to many, and cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for Shirley's family may be made at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved