|
|
Shirley A. Riegling
Cold Spring - Shirley A. (nee: Bohman) Riegling, 82 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on March 4, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, KY. Shirley was born January 1, 1938 in Covington, KY to Bernard and Sarah (Lockwood) Bohman. She was a seamstress with Globe Tailoring in Cincinnati and was also a member of St. Xavier Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. Shirley is survived by Jean Osburg, Carol Schreiber, and Patricia Iles, and other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am Tuesday with Fr. Patrick Fairbanks S.J., officiating. Entombment will take place in St. Johns Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020