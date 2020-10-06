Shirley Andell



Florence - Shirley Andell, 82, of Florence, KY by way of Fairview Heights, IL passed away on October,3 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Ms. Andell is survived by her six children Rick Andell (Sharon), Lisa Decker, Michael Andell, Anita Kerperien (Mark), Christine King (Richard), Stephen Andell (Dawn), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a step-sister Barb Buckner and step-brother Michael Buckner.. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant until the time of her retirement and could keep you engaged in laughter and amazement listening to the stories of her time as such. Ms. Andell had a glowing smile and infectious personality and overcame many obstacles put in her way through the duration of her life exhibiting the type of toughness, fortitude, and resilience typically embodied by her generation. On this day heaven became a better place and Earth less of one. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm.









