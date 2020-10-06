1/1
Shirley Andell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Andell

Florence - Shirley Andell, 82, of Florence, KY by way of Fairview Heights, IL passed away on October,3 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Ms. Andell is survived by her six children Rick Andell (Sharon), Lisa Decker, Michael Andell, Anita Kerperien (Mark), Christine King (Richard), Stephen Andell (Dawn), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a step-sister Barb Buckner and step-brother Michael Buckner.. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant until the time of her retirement and could keep you engaged in laughter and amazement listening to the stories of her time as such. Ms. Andell had a glowing smile and infectious personality and overcame many obstacles put in her way through the duration of her life exhibiting the type of toughness, fortitude, and resilience typically embodied by her generation. On this day heaven became a better place and Earth less of one. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
To the family of Shirley prayers to you all and this time of need I took care of her at Villa she was a good woman and she will be mist
Debbie fowler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved