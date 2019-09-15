|
Shirley Ann Hopkins
Cincinnati - Shirley Ann Hopkins (Higgins), 77, passed away peacefully on June 7 while undergoing surgery to repair her heart at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. She was born on January 9, 1942 to Edward and Dorothy Higgins in Cincinnati, Ohio. Shirley graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School in 1960. On March 3, 1962, she married the love of her life, Philip Vern Hopkins, whom she met while attending the University of Cincinnati. Shirley is survived by Phil and their children: Melissa (Daniel Clyne), John (Mishele) and Mark (Johanna).
Shirley relished her role as the glue that kept her close-knit family of five on track through the years. Some of her fondest memories were family camping trips with her children, and after they were grown, she and Philip enjoyed countless excursions and especially cherished their Paris vacation. Shirley turned decades of notes and photographs memorializing her family history into a series of self-published books. An avid writer and painter, she also enjoyed her pet cats, bookkeeping, gardening, travel, cooking, and just being Mom.
Her survivors include her 11 grandchildren: Nathaniel, Christopher, Alisa, Shion, Kairi, Ira, Shane, Oscar, Anthony, Margret and Alexander; her sister, Kathy (Scott) Campbell; and brother-in-law, Frank (Marge) Hopkins. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Bountiful, Utah on June 22, 2019. We are gathering for her burial service at 9:45AM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, Sept 21.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019