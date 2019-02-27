Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
Covington - Arnold, Shirley A.,73, of Covington, Ky., Passed away February 24 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was a line supervisor for Camco. Shirley is preceded by her Parents; Clarence and Margaret Oakes, Husband; Truman Arnold, Son; JR Arnold, Daughter; Shelia Dowell. She is Survived by her Sons; Tommy Arnold, Jim Bo Arnold, Danny (Elisha) Arnold, Daughters: Pat Martini, Jenny (Corey) Frost, Brothers; Dave Oakes, Johnny Oakes, Sister; Lucille McIntyre, 31 Grand Children and 31 Great Grand Children. Visitation will be Thursday February 28, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Funeral Service will be Friday March 1, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
