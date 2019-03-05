|
Shirley Artrip
Sharonville - Shirley A. Artrip (nee Call), 67, was born February 1, 1952 and passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Artrip. Loving mother to Nathan and Tyler Artrip. Dear sister of Jill (Dave) Caudill, Matthew Call, and the late Linda Call. Loved daughter of the late Ronald and Katherine Call. Dear niece of Allya Jones, Sue Ridings, Nancye Hilterbrandt, Wilma Newton, and the late Gary Call. Caring aunt of Kristopher Caudill. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and countless friends. Visitation Thursday, March 7th, from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at Sharonville United Methodist Church (3751 Creek Rd, 45241). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019