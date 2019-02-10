Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Ryland Heights - Shirley Lee Baker, age 80, of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Shirley was born in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Samuel and Mildred Edelstein. She was a retired secretary for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet; and in her free time enjoyed camping and going to the casino. Shirley is preceded on death by her loving husband of 56 years, James Baker; and brother, Walter Flanagan. She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Delores) and Kevin (Donna) Baker; brother, Joseph (Linda) Edelstein; along with five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. A visitation for Shirley will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 P.M. at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. Memorial donations in Shirley's name may be made payable to Redwood Rehab Center, 71 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. For directions, to order flowers, or leave a condolence message for the family; please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
