Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
2718 Dixie Hwy
Lakeside Park, KY
More Obituaries for Shirley Benken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Benken

Shirley Benken Obituary
Shirley Benken

Edgewood - Shirley Benken of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 88 on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Brookdale nursing home. Shirley enjoyed life to the fullest and didn't take anything for granted. She didn't believe in being bored and having a bad day was never an option. Shirley loved to travel, read, and cook. She loved nature and you could always find her birdwatching or feeding the humming birds. Shirley's greatest time was spent with her family and especially supporting her grandchildren no matter how big or small the event. She was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she always felt at home and loved volunteering her time. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Benken. She is survived by her loving children, Scott Benken, Steve (Melenia) Benken, Tracy Hare; grandchildren, Darryl Benken, Avery Benken, Arabella Benken, Addison Benken, Zachery Batson, and Samantha Hare; several great-grandchildren; life-long friend Elaine Fille; as well as many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church; 2718 Dixie Hwy, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 at 1:00pm. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Shirley's name are to be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Cincinnati is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019
