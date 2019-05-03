|
Shirley Bixler
Goshen - beloved wife of the late Ivan E. Bixler, loving mother of Philip (Connie), Donnie (Ann), Tommie (Kathy) and William (Susan) Bixler, devoted grandmother of 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, dear sister of the late Fred Owings. Passed, Wed. May 1, 2019, age 87, former resident of Goshen. Services 11:00AM Mon. May 6, 2019 at the Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, 45122 with visitation starting at 10:00AM. Her family requests memorials to the Goshen Branch of the Clermont County Library or the Queen City Hospice. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019