Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Shirley Bradshaw Obituary
West Chester - Bradshaw, Shirley J. (nee Kreis). Loving wife of Lloyd Bradshaw for 66 years. Dear mother of the late Terri Lynn Wocher. Grandmother of Jonathan S. and Tanya M. Wocher. Great-grandmother of Terralyn White. Shirley passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Stone Center at Christian Village Communities, c/o Larry Monroe, 411 Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
