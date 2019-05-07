|
|
Shirley Brothers
Erie, PA - Brothers, Shirley Denton, nee Martin, passed on May 1, 2019. Shirley was born August 30, 1929 to the late Harris and Gladys Martin of Muskegon, MI. She was preceded in death by husbands Landon "Gene" Denton and Harold "Speed" Brothers, son David M. Denton (Wanda), and brothers Ron Martin and Dick Martin. She leaves behind a brother Bob Martin (Kathy) and a sister Florence "Bunny" Bont. Grieving her loss are her surviving children Laura "Sue" Abbott (John), Denise Thiery (Harold "Buck"), Jerry Denton, and Carla Mayhugh (Tim). She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who adored their "Granny B."The world is a sadder and less funny place without her.Visitation Friday May 10th 12:30 pm -2 PM Funeral 2 PM. All at Evans Funeral Home, 1944 Ohio Rt. 28 Goshen, Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019