Shirley Buescher

Cincinnati - BUESCHER, Shirley J. (nee Michel). Beloved wife of Robert Buescher for 53 years. Loving mother of Eric (Anne) Buescher, Richard Buescher and the late Rhonda Buescher. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Rachel, Randi, Jami and Dakota. Great-grandmother of Mia, Hailey, Noah and Jack. Dear sister of JoAnn (the late Bill) Stoeckel and Kenneth (Linda) Michel. Passed away September 30, 2020 at the age of 73. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 10AM until 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Good Shepherd Church 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Montgomery, Monday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Harold and Eugenia Thomas Comprehensive Care Center at Bethesda North c/o Bethesda Foundation 10500 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com