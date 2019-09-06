Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Cincinnati - Sharkey, Shirley E. (nee Fischer). Beloved wife of Michael A. Sharkey for 50 years. Mother of Nancy Wakely, Robert S., the late Lisa M., and the late Jerry M. Sharkey. Former employee of GE and Ford Motor Co. of Sharonville. Shirley passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 81. Friends may call upon the family at Vorhis and Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midwest Hospice, 10925 Reed Hartman Highway, Suite 312, Cincinnati, OH 45242.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019
