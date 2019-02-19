|
|
Shirley Emmett
Dayton - Shirley Mae Emmett died February 9, 2019 at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, KY. She was born June 14, 1934, being the youngest child of George T. and Norma Grogan Emmett. She was preceded in death by brothers Earl, George (Bud), John (Melvin), Leroy, and sisters Virginia, Loretta, Joyce, Marion, as well as Laverne, who died as an infant. Shirley is survived by 3 generations of nieces and nephews. She had worked for Kroger in downtown Cincinnati, Harley Davidson of Cincinnati and the IRS in Covington in later years. Shirley lived most of her life in Dayton, KY. and was active in the Civic Club. She was always concerned about the welfare of others. Shirley had fond memories of her days in school and tried to maintain contact with her fellow alumni from the Class of '53 of Dayton High School. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Bernard Church, Dayton, KY. at 12:00pm. Internment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019