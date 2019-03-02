|
Shirley Eugene Cummins
Verona - Shirley Eugene Cummins (86) of Verona, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Foster, KY on July 8, 1932, son of the late Chatham and Mable Clara Meyer. Shirley was a member of the Union Baptist Church. He had been a minister of music and soloist in several Northern KY churches. Shirley attended the Conservatory of Music and was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. He had a career as a teacher in the Cincinnati Public School System and was a member of the Walton Verona School Board for 20 years. He also actively participated in the Gideons International. In addition to his parents, Shirley is preceded in death by his sister Fern Martin. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Bonita (Bonnie) Walker Cummins, sons Gene Mark (Patricia) and Timothy (Jennifer) Cummins, daughters Melanie Pikar and Andra (Curt)West. Shirley has nine grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1-5pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. On Monday, march 4, 2019 a visitation will be held from 12-2pm at the New Bethel Church, Verona, KY. The funeral services will follow at 2pm. Shirley's final resting place will be at the Williamstown Cemetery, Williamstown, KY. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the , 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019