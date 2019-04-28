|
Shirley Froelicher
Cincinnati - Shirley Froelicher, 87, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. She was born to Robert and Edith (nee King) Mason on April 12, 1931. She married Robert A. Froelicher and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1999. Shirley is survived by her children Gail Froelicher, Mark Froelicher (Laura Cullinane) and Tom Froelicher, and her grandchildren Carey and Jake Froelicher. Per Shirley's wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019