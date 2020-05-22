Shirley Gaige
1935 - 2020
Shirley Gaige

Cincinnati - Shirley Lucy Gaige (nee Meyers), beloved wife of Edward R. Gaige, Sr. of 63 years. Loving mother of Edward R. (Cindy) Gaige, Jr., Dennis (Sandy) Gaige, Richard (Denise) Gaige, and Peggy (Larry) Head. Cherished grandmother of 15 and loved great-grandmother of 9. Died Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Age 84. Visitation Tues. May 26th from 8:30AM-10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Social distancing and facemasks recommended. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Bill and I are so sorry for your loss, many prayers sent for the family
Ellen Feese
Friend
