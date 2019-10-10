Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Shirley (Reid) Hanselman

Shirley (nee Reid) Hanselman

Harrison - passed away at her home Oct. 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband John of 54 yrs and her daughter's Ruth Ann Lewis and Shirley Ann Montavon (Paul). Grandchildren Brandon and Tyann Lewis, Lane Busby and Lillian Montavon. Siblings Francis Sparks, Wanda Pitzer, Joyce Cassity and Linda Heintz. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Ruth Reid of Miamitown and her brother Ronald Sparks and sister Eleanor Weller. No services will be held. Memorials can be sent to Smile Train or
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
