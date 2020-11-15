1/1
Shirley Hatter
Shirley Hatter

Edgewood - Shirley C. Hatter, 90, of Edgewood, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Theresa Transitional Care in Mariemont. Shirley was a retired Executive Secretary at Cincinnati Bell. She was a member of Erlanger Christian Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William "Frank" Hatter (2014). Survivors include her sons, Mitchell (Janice) Hatter of Edgewood, Todd Hatter of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Jayna Wittington of Dallas, TX; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
