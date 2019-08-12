Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Summit Church of Christ
6015 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Summit Church of Christ
6015 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Taylor Mill, KY
View Map
Bellevue - Shirley Gail Hein (nee Sears), age 82, of Bellevue, KY passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was a former medical staff secretary at St. Elizabeth South Hospital and a member of Summit Church of Christ, Cold Spring, KY. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hein in 2009 and her sister, Phyllis Ann Bene. Shirley is survived by her children: Laura (Mike) Adams, Dan (Jeana) Hein and Mike (Shawn) Hein. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14th from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Summit Church of Christ, 6015 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to Summit Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019
