Bellevue - Shirley Gail Hein (nee Sears), age 82, of Bellevue, KY passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was a former medical staff secretary at St. Elizabeth South Hospital and a member of Summit Church of Christ, Cold Spring, KY. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hein in 2009 and her sister, Phyllis Ann Bene. Shirley is survived by her children: Laura (Mike) Adams, Dan (Jeana) Hein and Mike (Shawn) Hein. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14th from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Summit Church of Christ, 6015 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to Summit Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019